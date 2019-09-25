US Senators Manchin and Capito announce $5.8 milion for economic investments across W.Va.

Announcement from the office of Senator Manchin:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $5,839,934 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for various projects across West Virginia. The funding will expand wastewater collection and treatment service, support the WorkForce West Virginia Competitive Improvement Program (CIP) and certify yellow poplar for manufacturing cross-laminated timber (CLT) panels.

“Investing in infrastructure and creating jobs for West Virginians is essential to improving the lives of all residents across our state. By expanding wastewater treatment systems, we are ensuring the creation of new jobs, a boost in our economy and a funding increase for WorkForce West Virginia CIP that will help West Virginia workers remain competitive in the job market. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for economic opportunities that benefit West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin.

“When I hosted ARC Co-Chair Tim Thomas in West Virginia earlier this year, he was able to see firsthand how our state is using ARC funding to change lives and communities. I’m proud to see the ARC reiterate its commitment to what we’re doing with more investments in West Virginia—from job opportunities to wastewater infrastructure. Partnering with ARC, which uniquely understands the struggles of Appalachian states, has proven to be a valuable resource for West Virginia, and I’m proud to support them on the Appropriations Committee and through efforts like my bill to reauthorize the commission for five more years,” said Senator Capito.

Individual awards listed below:

· $1,800,000 – Town of Iaeger

· $1,500,000 – Town of Sand Fork

· $1,469,956 – Town of Pine Grove

· $600,000 – Pocahontas County Public Service District

· $250,000 – West Virginia Development Office

· $219,978 – West Virginia Division of Forestry