Updates about Ascend West Virginia program offered in Lewisburg

By Tina Alvey, The Register-Herald

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — An initiative geared toward coaxing remote workers to live in West Virginia is showing great promise, according to an update offered at what was billed as a “Community Conversation on Recreation Infrastructure.”

The Friday morning event at the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center was attended by more than 20 people, including WVU President Gordon Gee, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism Chelsea Ruby, Lewisburg Mayor Beverly White, Greenbrier County Commission President Lowell Rose and Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Kara Dense.

Those assembled had converged on Lewisburg to continue a discussion about maximizing local outdoor recreation opportunities in support of the Ascend West Virginia program, an initiative that Gee called “transformative.”

Lewisburg is among the first three communities chosen to pilot the remote worker program, which is fueled by a $25 million gift from Intuit executive and Kenova native Brad Smith and his wife, Alys…

