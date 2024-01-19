UPDATE: Gov. Justice orders flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, January 23, in honor of former Senator John Pat Fanning

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering all United States and West Virginia flags at the Capitol Complex and all state-owned facilities in McDowell County be displayed at half-staff, from dawn to dusk on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, in commemoration of the distinguished life and service of former West Virginia State Senator, John Pat Fanning.

Mr. Fanning’s funeral service was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 20, but due to inclement weather the family has decided to reschedule to Tuesday, January 23, and this flag order reflects that change.

Born in 1934 in Iaeger, WV, Senator Fanning followed his father’s footsteps into the family funeral business after attending college. His political career began as mayor of Iaeger, before he was appointed to the state Senate in 1968.

Over the next four decades, Fanning would be elected to eight terms, representing McDowell, Wyoming, and parts of Wayne County. Recognized for his dedication and financial expertise, he served as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee and held leadership roles in various other committees. Upon his retirement in 2012, his colleagues honored him for over 30 years of service.

Click here to view the proclamation on the Governor’s website