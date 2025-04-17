University of Charleston introduces nutrition degree for Fall 2025, adding to portfolio of outstanding healthcare-related programs

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Building upon its strong foundation in healthcare education, the University of Charleston is excited to announce the launch of a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition program starting Fall 2025.

As chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and obesity continue to rise, so does the demand for qualified nutrition professionals. This new program will empower students to explore how food impacts health and how to use that knowledge to improve lives.

“The University of Charleston has a vested interest in not only providing programs that enable our students to go into their career fields as experienced, knowledgeable professionals, but to have an impact on the health of our communities,” UC President Marty Roth said. “This degree, added to our already robust healthcare programs and the opening of the Morrison Rehabilitation Science and Athletic Center, provides a strong addition to what we offer.”

“We want to educate our students to truly have an impact on the healthcare community,” Dr. Mindy Smith, Dean of the UC School of Health Sciences, said. “We want them to not only become outstanding, compassionate professionals, but also to be able to advocate for themselves and others by gaining an understanding of the impact that nutrition has on a variety of health issues.”

This program will empower students to develop the skills to assess nutritional needs, create effective nutrition plans, and apply scientific principles across clinical, community, and policy settings. Designed for students interested in careers as nutritionists, health coaches, chefs, or health educators, the program also provides a strong foundation for graduate study in nutrition and related healthcare fields.

This program adds to the University of Charleston’s growing portfolio of healthcare-focused degrees, which you can learn more about through the School of Health Sciences.

The University of Charleston has submitted its application for the Bachelor of Science in Nutrition program to the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and is pending approval.

For questions or more information, please contact C.J. Harvey, UC Vice President for Marketing and Communications, at [email protected] or 304-352-0014.

