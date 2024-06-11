United Way of Central West Virginia’s Dancing with the Stars: A Night to Remember

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Friday night, United Way of Central West Virginia hosted the spectacular Season 3 of Dancing with the Stars at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, and it was truly an unforgettable event. This year’s campaign featured an unprecedented 30 fundraisers leading up to the event, amassing nearly $226,000, including votes. This remarkable achievement was made possible by the incredible efforts of our dancers, sponsors, donors, and dedicated staff.

The evening itself was nothing short of magical. Additional votes from Friday night brought the vote total to approximately $282,000. We are thrilled to announce that the People’s Choice Winner (most votes) is Couple #1, Bree Lemmon & Thor Meeks, and the Judge’s Choice Winner (best dance) is Couple #4, Jerry Comer & Andy Maxwell. Thanks to our additional sponsors, the net proceeds are approximately $320,000 in total.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported our cast and mission, whether through sponsorship, attending events, or even a $5 vote. These contributions add up and diversify our donor dollars, touching the lives of over 83,000 people in our six-county service area last year alone.

Our talented cast and their choreographers dedicated countless hours to fundraising, practice, and perfecting their performances. Their hard work and commitment truly showed on stage, showcasing their exceptional talent and dedication.

This season’s extraordinary cast included:

Couple #1: Bree Lemmon & Thor Meeks; Choreographer: Brooke Smolder

Couple #2: Morgan Robinson & Shelem; Choreographer: Jamie Trent Walker

Couple #3: Brittany Tarakji & Dr. Mark Tarakji; Choreographer: David Legg

Couple #4: Jerry Comer & Andy Maxwell; Choreographer: MaShawn Morton

Couple #5: Sharon Iskra, Esq. & Scott Jarrell; Choreographer: Emily Hanna

Couple #6: Mary Elisabeth Eckerson & Brent Moles; Choreographer: Morgan McNabb

We couldn’t have reached this milestone without the passion and commitment of our performers and supporters. Your generosity and enthusiasm make a significant impact on our community. Thank you to everyone who participated and donated. We look forward to seeing you next year for another dazzling season!

For more information on supporting United Way of Central WV, visit www.unitedwaycwv.org or call 304-340-3500.