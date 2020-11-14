United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 announces tentative agreement with Kroger

Release from UFCW Local 400:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After members voted to approve a strike last week, and intense negotiations this week, representatives of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 have announced a tentative agreement that the bargaining advisory committee is unanimously recommending for ratification.

We stood strong and our solidarity won:

Health care funding that experts say will fully fund our health care for the life of the contract

Real raises for everyone

Premiums for all department heads

No increase to prescription drug costs maximums + a new diabetes program to reduce drug costs

New hours eligibility measurement period doesn’t start until after ratification

All raises retroactive to Nov. 1, 2020

This would not have happened without the unity, solidarity and strength of our members. When Kroger threatened to put our health care at risk, we stood strong and proved we were willing to fight for what we deserve. While no contract is perfect, our credible strike threat got us a fair agreement and we are ready to recommend it for ratification.

Next week, we will review this tentative agreement in detail over a Tele-Town Hall, followed by voting in stores throughout the region. We will announce details for both the Tele-Town Hall and voting schedule tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 14.

Tele-Town Hall: Nov. 17

UFCW Local 400 will be hosting a Tele-Town Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. to review the tentative agreement.

Due to the pandemic, the union cannot hold typical ratification meeting in a large, indoor arena. To ensure member safety as the union presents this tentative agreement for a vote, officials are conducting the meeting as a Tele-Town Hall. During the Tele-Town Hall, officials will review the proposal in detail. Members must register to attend the Tele-Town Hall.