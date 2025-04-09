UC’s Tradition of Excellence Continues as Senior Earns Coveted Herndon Fellowship

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Continuing a tradition of excellence in academics and community service, University of Charleston senior Kelton Boblits has had a front-row seat to West Virginia politics as a 2025 Judith A. Herndon Fellowship recipient.

“It’s a big honor,” stated Boblits. “It means a good deal to me that they had enough faith, confidence, and trust in me to offer me this fellowship.”

The highly competitive program annually selects ten undergraduate students across colleges in West Virginia to participate in the 60-day legislative session. Students are assigned to assist a legislator from the West Virginia Senate or House of Delegates.

Over the past decade, the University of Charleston has had nine students selected for the coveted Fellowship, including Emily Rector (2015), Luke Yingling (2017), Kelli Chattin (2017), Isaiah Smith (2018), Paige Carpenter (2020), Ryan McFarland (2022), Justin Webster (2024), Tim Wise (2024), and Kelton Boblits (2025).

Boblits first served with the West Virginia Department of Tourism and is completing his Fellowship in the Senate Clerk’s Office. His role is critical to updating daily bill tracking and versions of each bill as they are referred to the committee and voted on from the chamber floor. He has had opportunities to attend Senate floor sessions, committee meetings, legislative receptions, and caucus meetings.

“What I’ve enjoyed the most is the connections,” he said. “You get to meet a lot of different people and a lot of great people here at the Capitol, including people from organizations from all across the state, and I think that’s a very unique experience and a very special experience.”

This experience complements his summer 2024 internship with the West Virginia Economic Development Office.

“As a native West Virginian, Kelton is keenly aware of the treasures our state holds dear and the challenges we face on the road ahead,” said Dr. Kara Fisher, Assistant Professor of Political Science and Director of the Honors College. “Kelton possesses an innate curiosity, is driven by research and evidence, and demonstrates a great passion for learning. He encourages others to become socially involved and politically engaged, and his enthusiasm is contagious.”

Boblits will graduate with honors from UC in April 2025, earning a B.A. in Political Science (Public Policy Concentration) and a B.S. in Business Management (Entrepreneurship Concentration). He is a member of the UC Honors College, a Promise Scholar, an Innovation Scholar, and a Presidential Scholar. He is completing his second term as Student Body President and student representative on the UC Board of Trustees. He also serves as the Vice President of UC’s Lions Club chapter.

