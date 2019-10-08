U.S. Supreme Court won’t take up W.Va. impeachment case

By Lacie Pierson, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday it will not hear arguments in the case that halted impeachment proceedings against West Virginia Supreme Court justices last year.

The decision means an October 2018 ruling from the state Supreme Court that halted those proceedings will stand.

Leaders of both chambers of West Virginia’s Legislature, the Senate and House of Delegates, had appealed the state ruling. U.S. Supreme Court justices considered the case in a conference last week.

Last October, members of a specially appointed West Virginia Supreme Court found that the House had violated Justice Margaret Workman’s right to due process when it passed the articles of impeachment against her and other justices in August 2018. …

