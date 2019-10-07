U.S. Small Business Administration announces Mid-Atlantic Region Acting Regional Administrator

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The U.S. Small Business Administration recently announced the appointment of Steve Bulger as acting Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator, a White-House appointed position covering Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia and the Washington Metro Area. Bulger is also the SBA’s Atlantic Regional Administrator based in New York City. He takes over Mid-Atlantic duties from former Regional Administrator Michelle Christian as she takes on the role of the SBA’s National Director of Rural Affairs.



Christian was Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator from February 2018 to September 2019. Through the SBA’s Rural Initiative, she is focused on ensuring rural communities are aware of all the services and programs available through the federal government to support entrepreneurship and community development in under-resourced areas.



As acting Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator, Bulger is responsible for the delivery and management of the SBA’s small business, financial assistance, and business development programs throughout the area. Headquartered near Philadelphia, the SBA’s Mid-Atlantic Region serves a population approaching 30 million through seven district offices with a combined field staff of more than 100 loan, business, and community outreach specialists.

“I’d like to thank Michelle for her dedicated service to our small businesses across the Mid-Atlantic Region” Bulger said. “She will do a great job as the SBA’s National Director of Rural Affairs. I look forward to working closely with the SBA’s local partners and with communities across the region to ensure we’re providing the level of help our entrepreneurs deserve in their pursuit of the American Dream, particularly as we help them survive and thrive through White House initiatives, including Opportunity Zones.”



Prior to accepting his appointment to the SBA, Bulger served six years as former Congressman Chris Gibson’s District Director. He also has an extensive 30-year private sector background, primarily in the medical device sector. A New York native, Bulger is a graduate of Lafayette College, and has held leadership positions in numerous non-profit and local government organizations.



Prior to accepting her SBA appointment, Ms. Christian worked as an attorney in private and non-profit sectors throughout her career. She is a graduate of St. John’s University and Seton Hall University School of Law.





