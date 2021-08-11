U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito vote for bipartisan infrastructure package; Bill heads to U.S. House

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After months of negotiations between Republicans and Democrats with the White House, the U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, sending the mammoth package to the U.S. House of Representatives.

The U.S. Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in a 69-30 vote, with 19 Republican senators giving the bill more than the 60-vote threshold needed.

“Our bipartisan bill will help West Virginia, and every other state in the nation, address the infrastructure needs of our nation, while creating good-paying jobs and growing the economy,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., one of the gang of five Republican and five Democratic senators who negotiated the package with President Joe Biden over the last nearly two months.

“This type of investment hasn’t been made in three decades. And today, the Senate passed our bipartisan legislation to help America compete in the 21st century,” Manchin continued. “This success proves to the nation, and the entire world, that Congress is not broken, and when we create compromise together, by reaching across the aisle and forging true relationships, we can accomplish big things.” …

