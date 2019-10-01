U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito announcement more than $32 million for affordable housing in W.Va.

From the Office of Senator Manchin:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $32,559,963from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to preserve and expand affordable housing options and provide assistance for low-income families.

“Investment in public housing infrastructure is critical to the health of our communities. Everyone, no matter their circumstances, deserves to have a roof over their head. These funds benefit important housing and community revitalization projects across the state. Access to affordable housing helps individuals to get back on their feet and give them another opportunity to contribute to their communities. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee I applaud this funding for West Virginia and I will continue to fight to make sure that everyone has a roof over their head,” said Senator Manchin.

“Community Development Block Grants are integral to economic development efforts in West Virginia, and programs that support housing infrastructure make our communities better for all. By providing safe housing and opportunity for those struggling, we give those individuals and families a chance to better their lives,” said Senator Capito.

Individual awards listed below:

Community Development Block (CDBG) Grants:

· $13,672,767 – West Virginia

· $1,776,665 – Huntington

· $1,501,775 – Charleston

· $1,163,231 – Wheeling

· $864,795 – Parkersburg

· $412,648 – Weirton

· $405,785 – Morgantown

· $341,245 – Martinsburg

· $102,695 – Vienna

Home Program:

· $4,729,494 – West Virginia

· $632,431 – Huntington

· $624,726 – Charleston

· $446,141 – Martinsburg

· $323,902 – Parkersburg

· $318,343 – Wheeling

Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG):

$1,581,574 – West Virginia

$149,167 – Huntington

Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA)

· $512,579 – West Virginia



Housing Trust Fund (HTF)

· $3,000,000 – West Virginia