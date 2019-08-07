U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito announce more than $7.5 million for W.Va. airports

Press Release:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $7,547,379 from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for airport improvement and construction throughout West Virginia. This funding will help remove obstructions, construct buildings, improve runways and enhance airport quality.

“It is crucial for all West Virginia airports to receive the proper resources and improvements needed to maintain the safety and efficiency of our airports. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for more funding for West Virginia to help continue to grow our economy by expanding and maintaining our airports,” said Senator Manchin.

“Investing in West Virginia airports not only keeps passengers and personnel safe, but it also fuels growth and boosts our economy. From runway rehabilitation to new buildings, these grants will help our airports better serve the needs of our state, ensuring West Virginia remains a competitive destination to fly,” said Senator Capito.

Individual awards listed below: