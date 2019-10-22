U.S. Senators Manchin, Capito announce more than $3 million in funds to combat children and youth homelessness in West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $3,364,003 to combat children and youth homelessness in West Virginia.

“There are more than 10,500 homeless children and youth in West Virginia. This is an unfortunate and unacceptable issue we are facing. Ensuring that our children have a safe, stable and comfortable place to sleep at night is essential to their wellbeing and if they don’t have a place to sleep, they can’t learn. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding that helps children in West Virginia,” Senator Manchin said.

“It is critical all of West Virginia’s children – especially those who are homeless – receive the care and services they need. Getting kids off the streets and into stable living means giving these kids a chance at a better life. West Virginians always take care of their own, and providing these kids with a safe place to sleep is an important first step,” said Senator Capito.

Individual awards are listed below:

· $2,650,000 – Prestera Center for Mental Health Services, Inc.

· $404,985 – West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources

· $160,000 – Youth Services System, Inc.

· $149,018 – Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless