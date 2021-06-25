U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, Shelley Moore Capito pleased with infrastructure deal, but know there’s work ahead

By Jess Mancini, The Intelligencer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — West Virginia’s U.S. senators on Thursday — both of whom have been on the front lines of infrastructure negotiations — weighed in on the bipartisan deal hammered out in Washington D.C.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, and other Democrat and Republican senators were in talks with President Joe Biden on the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal they reached.

The president has signed off on the plan, which was developed through the initial work by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in coming up with a compromise with Republicans on an infrastructure bill, Manchin said.

“Shelley did one heck of a job,” he said…

