U.S. Senators Capito, Shaheen lead effort to preserve JROTC programs

Legislation aims to prevent closure of JROTC programs amid nationwide military recruiting challenges

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) led a bipartisan group of senators in introducing the Preserving JROTC Programs Act, legislation that would reduce the statutory enrollment requirement for JROTC programs from 100 to 50 students to prevent programs from shuttering.

With the U.S. military facing a historic recruiting crisis, JROTC plays an increasingly important role in instilling values of service and civic participation in young people. According to U.S. Army enlistment data from Fiscal Year (FY) 2019-2021, 44% of Regular Army enlistments came from schools with a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) JROTC program. Of these, 21% came from schools with an Army JROTC program. According to the U.S. Air Force, approximately 22% of students graduating high school with Air Force JROTC experience choose to pursue active-duty Air Force service.

“JROTC programs play a critical role in instilling values of citizenship and responsibility, and in many cases, inspiring young people to serve our country,” Senator Capito said. “I was alarmed to hear that a JROTC program in West Virginia was slated for closure this year, especially considering our state’s storied history of patriotism and service to our country. Thankfully, after I pressed the Air Force, the school was given one more year of eligibility. I’m proud to introduce this legislation, which will prevent the closure of well-attended JROTC programs when our young people and our country need them the most.”

“In New Hampshire and across the country, JROTC programs promote civic engagement, community service and leadership skills for young people and can help strengthen participation in our military – helping ensure America remains ready and resilient,” Senator Shaheen said. “At a time when we’re facing military recruitment challenges, we should make it easier for schools to invest in these programs, which is why I’m proud to work with Senator Capito to introduce this bipartisan bill that would help reduce barriers and strengthen JROTC programs across the country.”

BACKGROUND:

Section 2031 of Title 10 requires a JROTC program’s minimum enrollment to be at least 10% of the total number of students enrolled at a school, or 100 students, whichever is less. This enrollment requirement is resulting in closure or probationary status for JROTC programs around the country, including in West Virginia and New Hampshire.

In November 2023, the Air Force announced it would deactivate the JROTC program at Cabell Midland High School in West Virginia for failing to meet the statutory enrollment requirement. Following this announcement, Senator Capito and Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-W.Va.) pressed the Air Force about the decision and ultimately, the program was granted a one-year extension to achieve its enrollment goals.

In New Hampshire, there are five Air Force JROTC programs. Two of them are currently on probation and another two are at risk of being put on probation due to current enrollment requirements. Nationally, there are more than 270 Air Force JROTC programs that don’t meet the enrollment requirement.