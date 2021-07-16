U.S. Senators Capito, Manchin discuss upcoming action on infrastructure, budget

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON — Democratic leaders in the U.S. Senate set this coming Monday for moving both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a Wednesday deadline for a budget reconciliation package that will likely only have Democratic support.

According to Politico, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Thursday that he would hold a cloture vote Monday on the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure framework with the goal of voting for the package Wednesday.

Senators still negotiating parts of the deal — specifically how to pay for the $1.2 trillion package, missed a self-imposed Thursday deadline to come to an agreement. Proposed financing sources include increased IRS enforcement of back taxes owed, unused COVID-19 relief dollars, savings from states canceling their federal pandemic unemployment insurance programs, and other fees.

The framework includes $579 billion in new infrastructure spending for roads and bridges, highway safety, public transportation, passenger and freight rail, electric vehicle infrastructure, airports, and ports and waterways. It also includes funding for water infrastructure, broadband expansion, environmental remediation, power grid resiliency, and western water storage. The total cost is $1.2 trillion spread out over eight years…

