U.S. Senators Capito, Manchin announce USPS pauses planned changes to mail delivery network

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, DC — The United States Postal Service (USPS) has committed to pausing its planned changes to mail delivery networks until January 1, 2025.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s decision is a direct response to the letter Senators Manchin and Capito, along with their bipartisan colleagues, sent, which expressed concern over the impacts that these changes have already had on timely mail delivery in communities across the country, including West Virginia.

“I’m glad Postmaster DeJoy has heeded our repeated, bipartisan calls to pause these changes to the USPS’s mail delivery network, which would jeopardize timely mail delivery in communities across West Virginia and our entire country. It is essential we understand the full impact of these proposed changes, especially on our hardworking postal employees, before moving forward on their implementation. I will continue working with the Postal Service and my bipartisan colleagues to protect reliable mail service for all West Virginians and Americans,” said Senator Manchin.

This effort was led by U.S. Senators Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.), and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.).

The response from Postmaster DeJoy, sent to U.S. Senator Gary Peters, chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, can be found here.

