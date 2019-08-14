U.S. Senators Capito, Manchin announce more than $7 Million to help homeless veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, this week announced a collection of grants totaling more than $7 million dollars to support homeless veterans under the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) Program.

“Veterans can often face difficulties acclimating after their time serving,”Senator Capito said. “These grants help provide those men and women support and stability with a home and a job. Our veterans have selflessly given their all for our country. This is the least we can do for them now that they’re back home.”

“Veteran homelessness is an unfortunate and unacceptable issue we are facing as a nation. We must ensure that we are serving our patriotic men and women after they have served and protected us here at home. This funding will help veterans secure housing, which in turn helps them secure steady jobs and gives them another opportunity to contribute to their communities. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding that helps our Veterans across West Virginia,” Senator Manchin said.

Individual awards below:

· The Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. – $131,042

· Helping Heroes, Inc. – $198,284

· West Virginia Community Action Partnerships, Inc. – $2,087,391

· Volunteers of America Mid-States, Inc. – $4,795,050