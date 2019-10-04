U.S. Senators Capito, Manchin announce more than $11 million for justice services in W.Va.

From the office of Senator Shelley Moore Capito:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced several grants totaling $11,520,681 to support multiple criminal justice programs. Funding is provided by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“These grants support several critical programs for survivors of abuse, those struggling with opioid addiction, and vulnerable groups like women and children,” Senator Capito said. “I’m especially appreciative of this funding going to support West Virginia’s first Family Drug Court Program in Boone County. Family drug courts have shown great success in other states, so I’m eager to see these courts help restore healthy West Virginia families.”

“West Virginians believe in helping our neighbors and bettering our communities, especially those hit hardest by the opioid epidemic that has ravaged our state. These investments from the Department of Justice will expand community services across West Virginia and help those community members in need. I look forward to seeing the positive impact these investments have in our communities and will continue to advocate to help solve the problems our state faces,” Senator Manchin said.

Individual awards listed below:

· Child Protect of Mercer County, Inc. – $750,000

· West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services Rural Sexual Assault, Domestic Violence, Dating Violence and Stalking Program – $735,000

· Berkeley County Council – $345,354

· Berkeley County Council – $890,689

· City of Charleston – $600,000

· West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services – $6,500,000

· West Virginia Supreme Court Family Drug Court – $597,192

· Young Women’s Christian Association of Wheeling – $78,818

· West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) for State Prisoners Program – $219,466

· West Virginia State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force – $554,162

· City of Wheeling Victims Specialist Program – $250,000