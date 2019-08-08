U.S. Senators Capito, Manchin announce funding to support displaced workers





WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a grant of $303,369 to support a West Virginia University (WVU) project that would transition workers to develop digital skills in regional areas where traditional industries have left. Funding is provided by the National Science Foundation (NSF).

“To stay competitive in the 21st century workforce, it is imperative that West Virginians adapt to changing industries,” Senator Capito said. “This grant would help workers learn digital skills that they can use in a new career, providing stability for West Virginian families feeling left behind by a changing economy. The project also looks to determine how artificial intelligence can best be used to assist workers, not displace them. Through resources and programs like these, we can help workers now and look out for them in the future.”

“It is important to bring educational opportunities to West Virginia that give our hard-working residents the opportunity to gain knowledge and skills for future jobs and success in their careers. This research will help us ensure that West Virginians are prepared and equipped to enter the workforce with the digital skills necessary for today’s industries. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to bring opportunities for all fields of study in order to improve the lives of all West Virginians,” Senator Manchin said.