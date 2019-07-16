U.S. Senators Capito, Manchin announce $568,000 for water infrastructure in W.Va.

Midland and Bluewell public service districts get grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced grants totaling $568,000 to support water and waste disposal projects in the Midland and Bluewell Public Service Districts. Funding is provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“I’m glad we can support our rural water public service districts with this funding,” Senator Capito said. “These grants will not only expand potable water service for West Virginian homes but also support local businesses and the Mercer County Airport. Investing in water infrastructure is the right thing to do for public health and a smart thing to do for economic growth.”

“Updating and investing in West Virginia’s water infrastructure is critical, especially in the rural areas of our state where access to clean drinking water is difficult for residents. These investments will help expand drinking water containment and delivery systems so that all West Virginians have access to clean drinking water, no matter where they live. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for investments in West Virginia’s infrastructure to ensure that West Virginians have access to basic resources like clean drinking water,” Senator Manchin said.

Individual Awards:

· $318,000 – Midland Public Service District

· $250,000 – Bluewell Public Service District