U.S. Senator Manchin wishes West Virginians a Happy Independence Day

West Virginia Press Association

“Independence Day is a time for us all to put aside our differences and come together as Americans to celebrate our great nation. On this day, we remember the brave heroes who were willing to take up arms, fight for our freedoms and create this great country 248 years ago. We also honor our brave servicemembers who risk their lives every day to keep us safe. Their sacrifices prove that American ideals are worth fighting for, and they are an inspiration to us all. I share the pride and patriotism all West Virginians feel for America today and every day, and I am incredibly proud of our state and her people. I wish all of you a very happy and safe Fourth of July. May God bless you and your families, the Wild and Wonderful Mountain State and the United States of America.”