U.S. Senator Manchin weighs in on bills, permit reform as 2022 nears its end

By James Dobbs, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin discussed the Electoral Count Act reform of 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act, and permitting reform on Wednesday.

Manchin, D-W.Va., held a virtual briefing with reporters Wednesday afternoon from his office on Capitol Hill.

The ECRA would reform and modernize the outdated 1887 ECA to ensure that electoral votes tallied by Congress reflect each state’s public vote for president.

“It’s probably one of the most important things we can do to make sure that the ugly head of an insurrection such as we saw on January 6th never happens again, or people were never lead to believe that a vice president has the power to alter the whole electoral process,” said Manchin…

