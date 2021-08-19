U.S. Senator Manchin takes U.S. Labor Secretary on West Virginia mine tour

By Joselyn King, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

DALLAS, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin says sometimes the coal industry is treated by Washington like a Vietnam War veteran who just returned home.

Manchin, D-W.Va., welcomed U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on Wednesday to the Northern Panhandle, and the pair took a tour underground of the mine at Golden Ridge Portal of Ohio County Coal Resources Inc. in Dallas, W.Va.

“I’ve talked to a lot of miners. And basically, the rhetoric coming out of Washington — because they don’t know who we are or what we do — is that they feel like the returning Vietnam veterans,” Manchin said.

“(Miners think) we’ve done everything you’ve asked of us, and now we’re not good enough. That’s not the case. You cannot replace what they’ve done.” …

