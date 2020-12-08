U.S. Senator Manchin issues statement on death of Chuck Yeager

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.VA., HAS released the following statement on the death of American hero and West Virginian Chuck Yeager.

“General Chuck Yeager was an American hero. West Virginia’s native son was larger than life and an inspiration for generations of Americans. He bravely served our nation as a pilot for more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force during World War II and Vietnam. When he became the first pilot to break the sound barrier he challenged each of us to test the limits of what’s possible. I am grateful to have gotten to know this legendary West Virginian and to call him my dear friend. Gayle and I are praying for his family and all who loved and admired General Yeager. May his example of courage in the face of adversity inspire us all.”