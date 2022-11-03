U.S. Senator Manchin encourages early voting, reiterates message of bipartinship

By Savanna Shriver, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Senator Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., visited Marion County to vote early at the J. Harper Meredith Building on Tuesday.

Manchin expressed excitement in being able to vote, especially so close to his home town of Farmington. He encouraged community members to come out and vote and discussed what it means to be an elected official.

“This is the most beautiful right that we have, living in a free country, such as America — being able to defend and protect the Constitution; be able to exercise our right. If you have any differences… this is where you make the changes, not on social media … not this violence that we see in our society today. That’s not where you cure the problems that you disagree with in the political arena. This is where you do it — at the polling place,” Manchin said.

Manchin said it is important to vote for people you want to support and vote against people you don’t. Voting is one of the most effective tools community members have. He also talked about the divide between the Republican and Democratic parties and said working together is essential for success…

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/senator-manchin-encourages-early-voting-reiterates-message-of-bipartinship/article_19d4f768-5a27-11ed-be5e-2f4f04648940.html