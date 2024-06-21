U.S. Senator Manchin announces $3.7 million for severe storm repairs on the Buffalo Creek Trail

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, DC – On June 20, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $3,752,694 from U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for the Clay County Business Development Authority. The funding will support repairs to the Buffalo Creek Recreational Trail as a result of storms and flooding in 2016.

“I’m pleased that FEMA is investing more than $3.7 million for repairs to the Buffalo Creek Recreational Trail in Clay County after the severe weather events in 2016,” said Senator Manchin. “It is vital that West Virginia communities receive resources to rebuild and recover after any storm or disaster comes our way. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with federal, state and local officials to deliver critical investments for the Mountain State.”

The 2016 floods resulted in severe damages in Clay, Kanawha, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers and Greenbrier counties.