U.S. Senator Capito laments end of infrastructure talks with Biden

Democrats support Biden’s package

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said Thursday that changing goalposts and multiple other talks between the White House and other senators helped bring an end to her infrastructure negotiations with President Joe Biden, while Democrats applauded the president for remaining strong.

Capito, R-W.Va., spoke with West Virginia reporters Thursday afternoon two days after Biden cut off talks with the two-term senator as the two negotiated the details of an infrastructure package after nearly two months of talks and counteroffers.

“The president called me on Tuesday and very respectfully closed the door on our negotiations,” Capito said. “I accept that because I have to, I guess, but I’m disappointed that we weren’t able to reach a consensus. I’m disappointed that the president and his team were moving the goalposts on me.”

Biden started off with a $2.3 trillion price tag for the American Jobs Plan, coming down to a $1.7 trillion plan. Capito and Senate Republicans countered with the Republican Roadmap, an infrastructure package that started at $568 billion. Republicans came up to just short of $1 trillion, but the two sides could not agree on the definition of infrastructure, the amount of new spending, and how to pay for the package…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2021/06/capito-laments-end-of-infrastructure-talks-with-biden/