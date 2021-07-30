U.S. Senator Capito: Infrastructure bill has enough to finally finish broadband expansion

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Thursday she believes enough money will be provided through the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill now on its way to Senate passage to finally bring broadband to all state residents.

The bill has set aside $65 billion for broadband nationwide, and West Virginia will receive a portion of that.

“I really think that $65 billion dollars is enough to get the job done and that is what is in this bill,” she said during a virtual press conference. “It’s over a five-year period so it won’t be tomorrow.”

But she said there is a “set aside” in this package for rural and underserved areas.

Previous money earmarked for broadband often went to more urban areas, she said, leaving rural areas behind…

