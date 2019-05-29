U.S. Senator Capito expects fierce competition for W.Va. Opportunity Zone Tax Incentive Program

By Steven Allan Adams, The Intelligencer of Wheeling

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and federal officials were in the state capital Monday to promote a public-private program meant to spur investment and economic opportunity in struggling regions of West Virginia.

Capito was joined by Scott Turner, executive director of the White House’s Opportunity and Revitalization Council, and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin on a walking tour of an Opportunity Zone in the Charleston central business district.

Last summer, Capito and Gov. Jim Justice announced the U.S. Treasury Department named 55 locations in the state as Opportunity Zones, a federal tax incentive designed to encourage investment in parts of the state facing severe economic downturns.

“It’s private investment into distressed areas,” Capito said. “We want to see investment not just in the community, but economic development at the same time.” …

Read more: http://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2019/05/capito-competition-will-be-fierce-for-opportunity-zone-tax-incentive-program/