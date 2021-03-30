U.S. Senator Capito: Biden administration not prepared for crisis at Mexico border

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Times

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said she does not know why the Biden Administration dropped the ball on being prepared to handle the massive numbers of unaccompanied minors that have inundated the southwestern border with Mexico.

Capito, who was in Bluefield Monday, recently visited an area near El Paso, Texas where some of the the immigrant minors, which on Monday numbered about 18,000, were being temporarily housed.

“It’s a humanitarian crisis,” she said. “It’s much bigger and broader than what I saw in 2018. It’s just a staggering number of people there being detained longer than they should.

Capito, who is the ranking Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee that oversees the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which includes ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), Border Patrol, the border wall and other related agencies, has been to the border three times now…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/capito-biden-administration-not-prepared-for-crisis-at-mexico-border/article_e77526fa-90e5-11eb-839a-9b30e6b778b8.html