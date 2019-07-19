U.S. Sen. Manchin urging better broadband data collection in W.Va.

By Wendy Holdren for The Register-Herald of Beckley, W.Va.

CABINS, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has sent a letter to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Ajit Pai about the broadband coverage maps of West Virginia.

In the letter, Manchin included the results of speed tests taken in Cabins, W.Va., showing that the coverage provided by Frontier Communications in the area is well below the FCC’s definition of broadband coverage.

“In 2015 when the FCC’s broadband coverage maps indicated that 99.9 percent of Americans had wireless coverage, I invited your predecessor, Tom Wheeler, to West Virginia to see for himself just how bad coverage was on the ground,” Manchin wrote in the letter. …

Read more: https://www.register-herald.com/news/state_region/manchin-urging-better-broadband-data-collection-in-west-virginia/article_14dd485a-f34e-59b8-9269-8e0f09215dbb.html