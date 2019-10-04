U.S. Sen. Manchin: Trump can’t intervene to stop impeachment process

By TRAVIS CRUM The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Speaking to reporters Thursday, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said President Donald Trump should allow all available facts to come forward and not intervene in an impeachment inquiry currently being conducted by House Democrats.

He cautioned that no one should take sides on Trump’s culpability until all those facts have been brought to light.

Manchin addressed the ongoing impeachment inquiry following a groundbreaking ceremony for a new housing facility at the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center on Thursday. …

Manchin said an investigation is due anytime a foreign entity is suspected of interfering, or being asked to interfere, in American government processes. However, he said no one should jump to conclusions before all the facts are presented within the impeachment inquiry. …

