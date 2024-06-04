U.S. Sen. Manchin to join bipartisan Senate delegation to Normandy for 80th anniversary of D-Day

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, DC — On June 3, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, announced he will join the bipartisan Senate delegation traveling to Normandy, France to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion by Allied forces during World War II.

“We must always commemorate the heroism and valor displayed by our military 80 years ago when they stormed the beaches of Normandy to fight our enemies and secure victory for America and our allies,” said Senator Manchin. “Those who gave their lives on those hallowed beaches and cliffs helped to preserve our democracy and the liberties we cherish so closely. I’m incredibly honored to travel with my bipartisan colleagues to pay homage to the patriots who served on that day and to raise awareness about the sacrifices our servicemen and women continue to make for our great country.”

The delegation will arrive in Normandy on Thursday, June 6, and join American and French leaders and Veterans at a ceremony at the American Cemetery of Colleville-sur-Mer. The delegation will meet with World War II Veterans and pay their respects at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial. Later that day, members of the delegation will join heads of state representing Allied partners at an international ceremony at Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer. On Sunday, June 9, the delegation will watch a commemorative parachute jump of U.S. servicemembers stationed in Europe, U.S.-based units with historical links to D-Day, and servicemembers and civilians from all over Europe. While in France, the delegation will also meet with American diplomatic and military leadership stationed in Europe.

In addition to Senator Manchin, the Senate delegation will also include U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), John Boozman (R-AR), Patty Murray (D-WA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Gary Peters (D-MI), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Ted Budd (R-NC), Katie Britt (R-AL), and Eric Schmitt (R-MO).