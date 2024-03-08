WVPA Sharing

U.S. Sen. Manchin statement on Kroger union employees reaching contract agreement

WASHINGTON, DC – On March 7, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on Kroger union employees reaching a new contract agreement:

“The tentative agreement between Kroger and UFCW Local 400 is welcome news for the state of West Virginia, and I am very thankful that both sides came back to the negotiating table and worked in good faith to reach an agreement. Kroger stores and their employees play a crucial role in the fabric of our communities by providing a sense of belonging, strengthening our economy and contributing to the well-being of our families. I look forward to continuing my grocery shopping at my local Kroger.”

