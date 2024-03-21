U.S. Sen. Manchin statement on final EPA electric vehicle rule

WASHINGTON, DC — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, released the following statement on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalizing its rule that sets stringent vehicle tailpipe emission standards.

“The federal government has no authority and no right to mandate what type of car or truck Americans can purchase for their everyday lives. This reckless and ill-informed rule will impose what is effectively an EV mandate without ensuring the security of our supply chains from nations like China and without a realistic transition plan that addresses our domestic infrastructure needs.”