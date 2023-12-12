WVPA Sharing

U.S. Sen. Manchin speaks at Marshall University Winter Commencement

Washington, DC – On Saturday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) spoke at Marshall University’s Winter 2023 Commencement Ceremony to applaud the graduates on their terrific accomplishments.

“To say Marshall is a special place would be an understatement, and it is a true honor to be a part of this remarkable day,” Senator Manchin said in part. “Today’s graduates are our next generation of leaders and with their West Virginia ties and their exceptional minds, they are an unbeatable combination. When I look around this room I see a resilient group of students and it gives me hope for the future of our country and the future of West Virginia. Congratulations and Go Herd!”

