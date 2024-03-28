U.S. Sen. Manchin speaks at cybersecurity conference in Morgantown

West Virginia Press Association

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On March 27, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee, spoke at the Focus Forward 2024 Conference in Morgantown, hosted by the West Virginia Public Education Collaborative (WVPEC). This year’s conference focused on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence (AI).

“Every 39 seconds a cyberattack occurs, which underscores the pressing challenges we face in safeguarding our digital infrastructure,” Senator Manchin said in part. “As Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Cybersecurity Subcommittee, I have secured a number of provisions that have strengthened our cybersecurity, and a good portion of them involve work being done right here in West Virginia, including the establishment of a National Center of Excellence for Cybersecurity in Critical Infrastructure in partnership with WVU, Marshall, and the Department of Defense. I am confident that by working together, we can continue to build a safer and more secure society for all Americans.”