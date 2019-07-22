U.S. Sen. Manchin dubious of China Energy investment deal with W.Va.

By Taylor Stuck for The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — As U.S. relations with China remain tense, questions continue to swirl around the supposed multibillion-dollar investment that country has stated it plans to make in West Virginia, the latest coming from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who said he wonders about China’s motives.

Last week in a hearing of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources to discuss U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) production and its role in the global marketplace, Manchin — ranking member of the committee — said he was dubious over China’s good will toward the Mountain State.

“Do you all know about this deal they want to make with West Virginia, my state? They’ve said they’re going to invest $83 billion over 20 years,” Manchin said in the hearing. “You can imagine that kind of carrot being swung out there. It’s tremendous for a small state. Our budget is only $4 billion a year and they’re going to invest $83 billion. What would be their interest? We cannot find out one iota of what the [memorandum of understanding] is. I have asked them directly and cannot get a direct answer about their investments.” …

