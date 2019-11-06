U.S. Sen. Manchin comments on FERC vacancies nominee, abandoned mine land Fund

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee considered the nominations of James Danly to be a Member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and Katharine MacGregor to be Deputy Secretary of the Interior (DOI).

U.S. Senate Joe Manchin

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, again expressed his disappointment to see only one nomination to fill the two FERC vacancies and questioned Ms. MacGregor about the Administration’s support for the Abandoned Mine Land fund.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s opening statement.

“I have been vocal about the importance of pairing this nomination with a nominee for the open Democratic seat. It is not the Chairman’s responsibility for that, and it is not yours. I understand completely…This is one committee that’s worked very well as a bipartisan committee. We’ve looked at the facts, looked at what’s best for our country, and our regions, and been able to have input on both sides. Without any conflicts whatsoever. And to put us in a situation to where we can have a conflict, and it could be avoided, is just not right,” Ranking Member Manchin said.

Ranking Member Manchin also questioned Ms. MacGregor about the Administration’s support for his legislation, the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Act, which would re-authorize the AML program for fifteen years at current levels.

“I introduced the Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Act for another 15 years, and I think you know – you’re familiar with AML. And basically $11 billion has been collected in its life, and we have about $10 billion in identified reclamation that needs to be done.” Ranking Member Manchin noted.

“Sir, I’m from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. We have some Appalachia, too. It’s really important – a lot of the AML projects are also funded in the state of Pennsylvania. So I know that Congress is working on reauthorizing that program, and we will work with you on that,” Ms. MacGregor said. “We absolutely think AML is an important program, and we want to work with you on that.”

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin’s questions.

To read Ms. MacGregor and Mr. Danly’s testimonies click here.

To watch the hearing in full click here.