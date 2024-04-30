U.S. Sen. Manchin announces Commensense Connections week May 6-10

Representatives to visit all 55 counties
West Virginia Press Association
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced his office will launch Commonsense Connections Week from Monday, May 6, 2024 to Friday, May 10, 2024. Representatives from Senator Manchin’s office will visit all 55 counties to hear West Virginians’ priorities and concerns and offer the Senator’s assistance with federal agencies through casework. Please note that Senator Manchin will not be in attendance.
“I have always believed in the importance of retail government – bringing good government directly to our constituents, hearing their concerns and finding commonsense solutions to the issues that matter to them,” said Senator Manchin. “Constituents come first, and for the last 13 years, my office has operated the best constituent services team in the United States Senate, ensuring the federal government works for West Virginians by handling more than 100,000 cases. This upcoming Commonsense Connections Week demonstrates my continued dedication to the hardworking people of our great State and I encourage all West Virginians to stop by at one of the locations as my staff travel to all 55 counties.”
The full list of stops is available below or here.
Monday, May 6, 2024
Kanawha County
Goodwill Prosperity Center
215 Virginia Street W.
11am-1pm
Putnam County
Area 34 (Putnam County Chamber of Commerce)
2pm-4pm
Nicholas County
Summersville Arena & Conference Center
9am-11am
Logan County
Logan Area Public Library
10am-11:30am
Mingo County
Williamson Public Library
3pm-4:30pm
Webster County
Cowen Town Hall
11am-1pm
Pocahontas County
Pocahontas County Courthouse
2pm-4pm
Wetzel County
New Martinsville City Building
191 Main Street
New Martinsville, WV 26155
10am-noon
Hancock County
Hancock County Senior Center
10am-noon
Pendleton County
Pendleton Senior and Family Services
11am-1pm
Grant County
Region 8 Planning and Development Council
2pm-3:30pm
Jackson County
Jackson County Library
10am-11:30am
Mason County
Mason County Library
12:30pm-2pm
Marion County
Seniors of Marion County (Fairmont Senior Center)
10am-noon
Harrison County
Clarksburg City Building
9:30am-11:30 am
Taylor County
VFW Post 3081
2pm-4pm
Tuesday, May 7, 2024
Gilmer County
Gilmer County Senior Citizens
10am-noon
Braxton County
Sutton Community Building
1pm-3pm
Cabell County
Cabell County Public Library
10am-11:30am
Wayne County
Ceredo Kenova Memorial Library
1:30pm-3pm
Hardy County
Hardy County Committee on Aging
11am-1pm
Monroe County
Union Mayor’s Office
400 Main St.
Union, WV 24938
9am-11am
Hampshire County
Romney City Hall
340 East Main Street
2pm -3:30pm
Greenbrier County
Lewisburg City Hall
942 Washington St.
noon-2pm
Summers County
Summers County Courthouse
2:30pm-4:30pm
Brooke County
Brooke County Senior Center
10am-noon
Randolph County
Elkins City Hall
9:30am-11:30am
Upshur County
Upshur County Library
1150 Route 20 South Rd.
Buckhannon, WV 26201
1pm-3pm
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Clay County
Clay County Courthouse
246 Main Street
Clay, WV 25043
9am-11am
Lewis County
Lewis County Senior Center
171 W. Second St.
Weston, WV 26452
10:30am-12:30pm
Doddridge County
Doddridge County Courthouse Annex
2pm-4pm
Roane County
Spencer City Hall
noon-2pm
Fayette County
Canyon Rim Visitor Center
10am-noon
Marshall County
Marshall County Senior Center
805 Fifth Street
Moundsville, WV 26041
10am-noon
Berkeley County
Berkeley County Rec Center Spring 2024 Job Fair
273 Woodbury Avenue
Martinsburg, WV 25401
11am-3pm
Ohio County
Ohio County Public Library
10am-noon
Mercer County
Mercer County Courthouse
2pm-4pm
Wood County
South Parkersburg Library
10am-11:30am
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Monongalia County
Morgantown Municipal Building
9:30am-11:30am
Preston County
Preston County Commission
106 W. Main St. Suite 202
Kingwood, WV 26537
1:30pm-3:30pm
Wirt County
Wirt County Committee on Aging and Family Services
74 Senior Circle
Elizabeth, WV 26143
10am-noon
Tyler County
Tyler County Senior Center
10am-noon
Calhoun County
Grantsville City Hall
2pm-4pm
McDowell County
McDowell Public Library
10am-noon
Wyoming County
Wyoming County Courthouse
2pm-4pm
Mineral County
Aging and Family Services of Mineral County (Keyser Senior Center)
11am-12:30pm
Morgan County
Morgan County Courthouse
2pm-3:30pm
Boone County
BARN Community Center
1pm-3pm
Friday, May 10, 2024
Lincoln County
Guyan River Public Library
11am-12:30pm
Ritchie County
Ritchie County Senior Center
South Court Street and Edgeview Lane
10am-noon
Pleasants County
Pleasants County Public Library
101 Lafayette Street
St. Marys, WV 26170
1pm-3pm
Raleigh County
WVU Tech Interdisciplinary Sciences Building
410 Neville St.
11am-1pm
Jefferson County
Jefferson Council on Aging (Anna Mae Reedy Senior Center)
11am-12:30pm
Barbour County
Barbour County Courthouse
Philippi, WV 26240
9:30am-11:30am
Tucker County
Canaan Valley State Park
2:30pm-4:30pm