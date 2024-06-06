U.S. Sen. Manchin announces $986K for Greenbrier County Economic Development, BridgeValley Community and Technical College upgrades

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, DC – On June 5, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $986,000 from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to boost commercial manufacturing in Greenbrier County and update the curriculum and hire additional faculty at BridgeValley Community and Technical College. These federal awards are Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2024 funding bill.

“I’m pleased the SBA is investing $986K to support these two important initiatives,” said Senator Manchin. “This funding will boost commercial manufacturing efforts in Greenbrier County, as well as upgrade the curriculum and bring on more faculty members at BridgeValley Community and Technical College. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support small businesses and spur economic growth across the Mountain State.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.

Individual awards listed below: