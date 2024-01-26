U.S. Sen. Manchin announces $972K for two research projects at WVU

West Virginia Press Association
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced $972,973 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for two research projects at West Virginia University (WVU). The funding will support creating a web portal for artificial intelligence (AI)-based development of cancer drugs as well as research on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) design.
“The National Science Foundation continues to be an important partner for the Mountain State through its investments in groundbreaking research opportunities. I’m pleased these two projects are receiving awards to help advance our understanding of cancer drugs and improve the accuracy of MRI designs,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster academic research and support our universities across West Virginia.”
Individual awards listed below:
- $697,973– West Virginia University: CAREER: Impact of MRI contrast agent design on nanoscale interactions with neutrophils and platelets
- This project will generate new knowledge on how the physical characteristics of metal oxide nanoparticles (their metal content, surface coating, and size) impact interactions with neutrophils and platelets.
- $275, 000 – West Virginia University: SBIR Phase I: A web portal for artificial intelligence (AI)-based comprehensive discovery of repositioning drugs
- This project accelerates the development of potential new drug options for improved survival outcomes of cancer patients with greatly reduced time and costs. It uses AI technology to discover repositioning drugs for treating refractory non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients after exhausting all therapeutic options.