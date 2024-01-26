U.S. Sen. Manchin announces $972K for two research projects at WVU

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has announced $972,973 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for two research projects at West Virginia University (WVU). The funding will support creating a web portal for artificial intelligence (AI)-based development of cancer drugs as well as research on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) design.

“The National Science Foundation continues to be an important partner for the Mountain State through its investments in groundbreaking research opportunities. I’m pleased these two projects are receiving awards to help advance our understanding of cancer drugs and improve the accuracy of MRI designs,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster academic research and support our universities across West Virginia.”

Individual awards listed below: