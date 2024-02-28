U.S. Sen. Manchin announces $5.8 million for eight rural development projects in W.Va.

West Virginia Press Association
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,820,758 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for eight projects across West Virginia. The funding will support technical assistance for rural entrepreneurs, Wayne County Courthouse renovations, purchasing and installing a 167-kilowatt array and upgrades to water and waste management systems across West Virginia.
“Investing in our communities is essential for economic development and for creating good-paying jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased USDA is investing over $5.8 million in these eight projects across West Virginia, which include supporting rural entrepreneurs and enterprises in three different counties, renovations for the Wayne County Courthouse, the installation of solar panels, and several water and sewer upgrades. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”
Individual awards listed below:
- $1,600,000 ($1,000,000 Loan, $600,000 Grant) – Town of Triadelphia
- This funding will be used to upgrade the town’s sewer collection system.
- $1,100,000 ($624,000 Loan, $476,000 Grant) – Town of Wardensville
- This funding will be used to make upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant and lift stations, conduct a study of system inflow and infiltration, and install a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system for the wastewater collection and treatment system.
- $1,087,000 (Grant) – Wayne County Building Commission
- This funding will support renovating the third-floor courtroom of the Wayne County Courthouse.
- $940,000 (Loan) – Claywood Park Public Service
- This funding will be used to upgrade waterlines in the Dutch Ridge Road and Meadville Road areas of Wood County.
- $814,000 (Grant) – Mason County Public Service District
- This funding will be used to improve the sewer system, providing a centralized sewer system collecting and transmitting from the project area to the district’s Camp Conley wastewater treatment plant.
- $150,753 (Grant) – Brunetti’s Inc.
- This funding will support the purchase and installation of a 167-kilowatt array in Wayne County.
- $78,000 (Grant) – Rural Action, Inc.
- This project will focus on encouraging the most efficient practices for waste management through recycling and composting in Cabell and Wood Counties.
- $51,005 (Grant) – Woodlands Community Lenders, Inc.
- This funding will support a Rural Microloan Revolving Fund to make microloans and provide technical assistance to rural microentrepreneurs and microenterprises in Randolph, Barbour and Tucker Counties.