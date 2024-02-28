U.S. Sen. Manchin announces $5.8 million for eight rural development projects in W.Va.

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,820,758 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development program for eight projects across West Virginia. The funding will support technical assistance for rural entrepreneurs, Wayne County Courthouse renovations, purchasing and installing a 167-kilowatt array and upgrades to water and waste management systems across West Virginia.

“Investing in our communities is essential for economic development and for creating good-paying jobs,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased USDA is investing over $5.8 million in these eight projects across West Virginia, which include supporting rural entrepreneurs and enterprises in three different counties, renovations for the Wayne County Courthouse, the installation of solar panels, and several water and sewer upgrades. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working to ensure our rural communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”

Individual awards listed below: