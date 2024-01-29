U.S. Sen. Manchin announces $5.2 million for four West Virginia health centers

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, DC – On Jan. 26, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $5,222,863 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for four West Virginia health centers. These investments will strengthen health services in Berkeley, Fayette, and Upshur Counties.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $5.2 million to help improve the health and well-being of West Virginians across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin. “Our health centers are the backbone of our communities and deserve this essential funding. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has the quality, affordable health services they deserve.”

Individual awards listed below:

$1,933,932 – Community Care of West Virginia, Rock Cave

$1,928,163 – Shenandoah Valley Medical System, Martinsburg

$1,401,735 – Community Health Systems, Beckley

$1,073,338 – New River Health Association, Scarbro