U.S. Sen. Manchin announces $32.2 million from Appalachian Regional Commission to expand broadband access across West Virginia

West Virginia Press Association

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $32,235,629 from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) for the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. This funding is made possible through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program within the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) and will expand access to affordable, reliable broadband across West Virginia.

“I’m pleased ARC is investing more than $32 million to ensure more West Virginians have access to dependable, high-speed internet,” said Senator Manchin. “I proudly secured this historic funding in our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help equip every family and business in the Mountain State with the tools they need to thrive in the modern digital economy. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue working with federal, state and local officials to ensure everyone has broadband access in West Virginia.”

These funds will be used in conjunction with the$1.2 billion previously allocated to West Virginia through the BEAD program, based on the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) updated broadband coverage maps. Senator Manchin successfully fought to update these maps for years to ensure they accurately reflect coverage in West Virginia.

