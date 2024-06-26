U.S. Sen. Manchin announces $2.2 million for Hurricane teen pregnancy prevention program, medical research at WVU

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On June 25, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,287,900 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for Mission West Virginia and West Virginia University (WVU). This funding will support a teenage pregnancy prevention program based in Hurricane and a medical research project focused on pharmacology, physiology and biological chemistry.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $2.2 million to support teenage pregnancy prevention efforts and important medical research in West Virginia,” said Senator Manchin. “The investments announced today will enhance health services for West Virginians across the Mountain State. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that support medical research and ensure all West Virginians have access to quality, affordable healthcare.”

Individual awards listed below: