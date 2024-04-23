U.S. Sen. Manchin announces $13.1 million to strengthen healthcare services, tobacco research in W.Va.

West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On April 22, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $13,190,623 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). This funding will strengthen healthcare services in Cabell, Calhoun, Hardy, and Kanawha counties and support health and scientific research for the National and State Tobacco Control Program.

“I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $13.1 million to improve the health and well-being of West Virginians across the Mountain State,” said Senator Manchin. “The investments announced today will expand care at our local health centers and fund essential research for the National and State Tobacco Control Program, which coordinates efforts to reduce tobacco-related diseases and deaths. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian has high-quality, community-focused healthcare services they need and deserve.”

Individual awards listed below: