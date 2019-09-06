U.S. Sen. Manchin announces $1.8 million for W.Va. LWCF projects

From the office of US Sen. Joe Manchin:

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, ranking member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Thursday announced $1.8 million in Land and Water Conservation Funding (LWCF) for West Virginia. Funding is provided by the Department of the Interior.

“I’m pleased to see this investment in West Virginia’s public lands. In the Mountain State, we have a rich history and at the center of it is our love and appreciation for the outdoor playground we have been blessed with. Over the years, LWCF funding has expanded access to some of West Virginias’ most treasured areas and this additional funding will do the same,” Senator Manchin said.

LWCF is a conservation tool that ensures states and federal public land management agencies are able to protect and conserve our natural resources without relying on taxpayer dollars. In West Virginia, LWCF funded the acquisitions of the Gauley River National Recreation Area, New River Gorge National River and Dolly Sods. Since 1965, more than $243 million in LWCF funds have been spent in West Virginia on more than 500 projects, both on state and federal lands. This includes improvements to local parks and public spaces in 54 of West Virginia’s 55 counties.