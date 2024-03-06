U.S. Sen. Manchin announces $1.5 million for three projects at WVU

West Virginia Press Association
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,588,356 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for three research projects at West Virginia University. The funding will support research into a grid-resistant energy ecosystem and the recovery of key macronutrients from wastewater, as well as provide opportunities for students to attend the 2024 International Conference on Smart Grid Synchronized Measurements and Analytics.
“The National Science Foundation continues to be an important partner for the Mountain State through their investments in groundbreaking research opportunities. I’m pleased these three projects are receiving $1.5 million to further our understanding of energy resilience, macronutrients in wastewater, and grid synchronized measurements and analytics,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that advance academic research and support our universities across West Virginia.”
Individual awards listed below:
- $1,000,000 – West Virginia University: NSF Engines Development Award: Developing a use-inspired decarbonization and grid resilient energy ecosystem (WV, PA)
- This funding will support building an innovation ecosystem that offers solutions to energy resilience, decarbonization and energy security via regional partnerships in West Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania.
- $568,356 – West Virginia University: CAREER: Design of surface modified membranes for recovery of key fertilizer macronutrients from wastewater
- This funding will support research into the separation mechanisms in polyelectrolyte-modified membranes and provide mentored research opportunities to students who are traditionally underrepresented in STEM higher education.
- $20,000 –West Virginia University: Travel: 2024 International Conference on Smart Grid Synchronized Measurements and Analytics
- This funding will provide opportunities for students to attend the 4th International Conference on Smart Grid Synchronized Measurements and Analytics (SGSMA) 2024 that will be hosted by the George Washington University in 2024.